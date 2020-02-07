Carrington Golf Classic Honored For Benefiting 9/11 Veterans

The Orange County Business Journal has honored Carrington Charitable Foundation (CCF) and its CCF Golf Classic as the Top Netting Golf Tournament for Orange County, California. This is the fifth consecutive year the CCF Golf Classic has been recognized as the Top Netting Golf Tournament by the publication.

The 9th Annual Golf Classic benefiting CCF’s Signature Programs that support post 9/11 combat wounded American Veterans took place on October 14, 2019, at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, California. The event raised more than $1.8 million for its initiatives that enable mobility, stability, purpose, and prosperity for U.S. servicemen and women returning from post-9/11 battlefields. CCF is the nonprofit organization of The Carrington Companies.

“It is a tremendous honor for us to organize this event each year, and we are grateful that so many donors, partners, friends and families have joined us in this worthy cause,” said Rosemary Rose, Chairman, Carrington Charitable Foundation. “It is a privilege to continue to support and expand the CCF programs that help the Veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much while protecting our freedom.”

Since 2011, the CCF Golf Classic has raised nearly $18 million for CCF’s Signature Programs, which provide diverse ongoing assistance to veterans and their families. In addition to an inspiring day of golf, the 2019 event featured an evening banquet and auction, during which attendees bid on a wide variety of items donated by Carrington associates and sponsors. The highlight of the event was Veterans and enthusiastic supporters speaking passionately about the importance of the CCF’s ongoing mission, which supports Veterans through initiatives that provide:

Mobility: CCF financially supports The Veterans Airlift Command (VAC). The VAC provides free private air transportation for medical and other compassionate purposes to combat wounded Veterans and their families thru a national network of volunteer aircraft owners and pilots.

Stability: Carrington House provides custom, adaptive homes for catastrophically injured Veterans. To date, Carrington House has built 20 homes for deserving Veterans, each designed to meet the special needs of wounded Veterans and their families.

Purpose: CCF assists such Veteran-focused nonprofits as the Travis Mills Foundation.

Prosperity: CCF also supports The Honor Foundation, which helps Navy SEALs and U.S. Special Operations service members transition to life after service. This pillar of CCF’s Veteran-focused Signature programs works to ease the transition for our Veterans back to civilian life.

“We’re sincerely thankful to our donors and the local community, and so proud of all the hard work by Carrington associates that have made our annual Golf Classic a success,” said Shelly Lawrence, Executive Director of Community Relations for CCF. “This event keeps getting bigger and better every year, helping to support more of those in need. Congratulations to everyone who helped make the CCF Golf Classic the OCBJ’s Top Golf Tournament of 2019.”