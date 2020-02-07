Technology Companies Announce Integration

Docutech, a provider of document, eSign, eClose, and digital to print fulfillment technology, announced an agreement to integrate with Origence, a provider of lending technology and solutions to the financial services industry. Integration of the Origence mortgage lending platform with Docutech’s ConformX and Solex platforms will allow lenders to generate dynamic loan documents and enable those documents for eDelivery, eSignature, and eClosing capabilities thereby improving the borrower experience and optimizing the lending process.

Designed from the ground up to help lenders embrace digital mortgages, the Origence lending platform is a ground-breaking, end-to-end system that combines powerful point-of-sale and loan origination system tools that accelerate a lender’s loan production and reduce process cycle time while significantly reducing costs. The Origence platform may reduce loan cycle time by upwards of 10 days, increase lender productivity and decrease costs per loan. Through the integration with Docutech, the streamlined workflow for generating, distributing, and signing loan documents and disclosures will help lenders continue to reduce costs per loan while expediting the mortgage process.

“Origence stands apart from other LOS and POS platforms in the market today, laser-focused on delivering a digital platform that improves both the lender’s and borrower’s experience, and powers lenders’ business for years to come,” said Roger Hull, President and Chief Product Officer of Origence. “Integrating with Docutech’s ConformX dynamic document generation and Solex digital mortgage platforms is a strategic alignment to provide the optimal experience for lenders and their customers.”

By bringing digital automation front and center to the mortgage lending process, the Origence platform solves four common pain points lenders face – sub-optimal pull-through rates, decreased productivity, rising costs and increasing borrower demand for a better mortgage experience.

“Origence’s ability to digitize everything from document processing, compliance checks and being more paired with Docutech’s industry-leading doc gen, eSignature and eClosing technology creates a unique and compelling solution for loan origination,” said Amy Brandt, President and CEO of Docutech. “With lenders competing to offer a true digital mortgage to their customers, this integration brings the industry one step closer to delivering an amazing customer experience.”