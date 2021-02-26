Assisting Active Adult Home Buyers in South Carolina

Offerpad, a tech-enabled real estate solutions provider, is partnering with NewStyle Communities, a maintenance-free homebuilder based in Charlotte, North Carolina, to serve home sellers and buyers who are moving into NewStyle’s active adult communities in Greenville, South Carolina. The partnership through Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance represents its first with an active adult community builder and with a homebuilder in the Greenville area.

Through its partnership with Offerpad, NewStyle Communities, known for its award-winning floor plans and specially coordinated home development strategies, can offer home buyers the convenience of a more streamlined way to sell their existing home while going through the process of buying a NewStyle new-construction home.

“Those who are looking to buy a beautiful new home, free of maintenance and other traditional homeowner burdens, can now also count on a sure and easy sale to a cash buyer,” says Brock L. Fankhauser, President of NewStyle Communities. “We’re proud to partner with Offerpad and give our incoming residents an easy real estate experience to start this rewarding new chapter of life.”

Homeowners needing to sell their current home while purchasing a new one with NewStyle Communities now have the opportunity and option to receive an Offerpad EXPRESS cash offer in as little as one hour through NewStyle Communities, or, if they prefer, list their home for sale with an Offerpad FLEX agent.

As the iBuyer with the widest geographical availability throughout the Carolinas, Offerpad is also partnered with many of the best homebuilders throughout its rapidly growing service areas. Offerpad’s partnership with new-home builders offers both builders and new-construction buyers certainty and convenience. Home sellers also enjoy many additional benefits depending on the Offerpad custom selling solution they choose, including:

A 270-day window to close after offer acceptance

Flexible closing date of their choice

Five days of free Extended Stay in their existing home after closing

A free professional local move into their new build

Expert resources to maximize the value of their home and prepare it for showings when listing on the market

Optional no-obligation, back-up cash offer when listing with Offerpad

“NewStyle Communities is a fantastic organization that serves a very important part of the market,” says Kyle Rush, National Director of Offerpad’s Homebuilder Services. “Offerpad is pleased to partner with NewStyle as we extend our homebuilder services to builders and buyers in South Carolina. Kicking off in Greenville with a proven leader in providing residents with top-quality, maintenance-free living in convenient locations is a great win for Offerpad and for active adult seller-buyers. The Greenville area is an important market, and we look forward to expanding there and through other major parts of the state soon.”