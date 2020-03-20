PCMA Debuts New Residential Investor Program

PCMA, the pioneer and category leader in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, announced the expansion of the Private Client Collective with the debut of ZENITH, a market-leading residential investor program for the mass affluent and high net worth in the purchase or refinance of residential investments units; building the wealth effect one rentable door at a time.

“The success of our OMEGA program for primary residential assets has far exceeded our internal expectations and highlighted the need for more credit products to be created for the Private Client community,” said John R. Lynch, Founder, and CEO of PCMA. “We understand the needs of complex and sophisticated estates. ZENITH was developed to serve the liquidity needs for Private Client’s in the acquisition and management of residential investment assets as part of our clients financial portfolios.”

ZENITH currently features the following options:

Loan Amounts up to $3 Million-plus

80% Purchase I 80% Cash Out

Fixed Rates That Compete with Money Center Banks

Interest Only for Reduced Debt Service and Increased Cash Flow

Private Party, LLC Ownership, Professional Investors

No Limit on Financed Properties

Non-Warrantable Condos

Title can be held in a qualifying trust or other entity

Real estate has been one of the best ways to accumulate wealth and leverage is one of the greatest advantages used by real estate investors. ZENITH supports their risk-taking spirit by providing liquidity and credit options based on a simple, innovative business purpose and the quality of residential asset(s).

NINA—No Income No Asset

DSCR—Not Required

No Tax Returns Required

Reserves Not Required

Permanent & Non-Permanent Resident Alien

“We recognize that our clients are significantly weighted with residential assets in their investment portfolios. We will continue to innovate financial leverage to meet the expanding needs of our clients and sophisticated investors with a conservative, long term outlook,” said Lynch.