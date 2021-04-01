Alliant National Title Meets Rigorous SSAE 18 Type II Standards

Alliant National Title Insurance Company, a unique title insurance underwriter that partners with independent agents to improve their competitive position in the marketplace, announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 SSAE 18 Type II examination for the seventh consecutive year.

By completing the examination, Alliant National will receive mention in an AICPA-endorsed report, stating that the company has maintained effective controls over its Agent Quality Management System. It also verifies that Alliant National’s processes for approving, monitoring, and reviewing its agents, which results in their designation as Authorized Service Providers, include rigorous quality standards.

Additionally, SSAE 18 certified compliant status validates Alliant National’s systems for minimizing customers’ risk of financial loss in connection with real estate closings. As a result, lenders relying upon Alliant National’s oversight of its agents and Authorized Service Provider program receive additional assurance that processes are complete and accurate.

“Alliant National was the first title insurance underwriter in the nation to obtain compliant status and is the only title insurance underwriter to achieve compliant status for seven consecutive years,” said David Sinclair, President and CEO of Alliant National. “This certification provides further independent assurance of our agent oversight systems to lenders. Providing lenders with unequivocal evidence of the quality of our agents through an independently audited system is a top priority of Alliant National.”

A-Lign Certified Public Accountants of Tampa, Florida, performed the engagement and certification. The unqualified satisfactory report, with no exceptions, was issued January 11, 2021, and the audit scope covered the full year 2020.

Alliant National distinguishes itself from competitors by combining strong underwriting capability with independent agents’ in-depth knowledge of local markets. The result is a nationwide network with deep roots in local communities, and a wealth of expertise that is flexible, nuanced, and continuously growing.