Home >> Headlines >> Sprout Unveils ‘BROKER AdvantEDGE’ Program to Help Mortgage Brokers
Print This Post Print This Post

Sprout Unveils ‘BROKER AdvantEDGE’ Program to Help Mortgage Brokers

in Headlines, News 6 hours ago 48 Views

Sprout Mortgage, a nationwide force in non-QM residential lending, announced they are launching a new program to help brokers grow their business.

Sprout’s new “BROKER AdvantEDGE” program is a series of operational improvements that will help brokers enhance the borrower experience and expand their business. The program will continue to evolve over the balance of 2021 and beyond. The first phase of BROKER AdvantEDGE is available as of April 1 and streamlines fee management.

Using the new fee management feature of BROKER AdvantEDGE, brokers can gain increased accuracy by controlling data input, immediately access compliance results prior to loan submission, fill out fewer forms and worksheets, and preview loan estimates before submitting loans for disclosure.

“It’s time to rethink the loan estimate,” said Sprout EVP and COO, Nicholas Imbimbo. “BROKER AdvantEDGE emphasizes Sprout’s commitment to putting brokers in the driver’s seat to give them more control over their borrowers’ experience. The launch of our advanced fee management mechanism eliminates process steps and provides much greater visibility into what borrowers will see related to lender fees.”

Sprout's loan programs are accessible through many widely used mortgage product and pricing engines including Optimal Blue, Loan Sifter, EPPS LoanNEX, and Mortech. Full details are available to mortgage professionals through the Sprout Client Portal, while Sprout's easy-to-use iQualifi app provides scenario eligibility and pricing.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

diversity

Advisory Board of the AMDC: New Members and Positions

Three mortgage industry professionals have joined the American Mortgage Diversity Council's (AMDC) advisory board. Founded ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace.

To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.