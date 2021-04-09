Norcom Mortgage, SimpleNexus to Develop Customer Mobile App

LEHI, Utah–based Norcom Mortgage, a family-owned mortgage company with 36 locations along the East Coast, has announced the launch of its Easy Street App for iOS and Android mobile devices. Built by SimpleNexus, developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, and settlement agents, the Easy Street App provides borrowers a convenient and safe way to apply for a loan, stay up-to-date throughout the loan process and even complete the loan closing ceremony from a mobile device.

“This new mortgage technology is a game-changing step for Norcom. The Easy Street app brings together borrowers, Realtors, and loan officers in a way that is unmatched in the mortgage industry,” said Norcom Mortgage EVP, Operations Manager Mike Dimech. “Thanks to our partnership with SimpleNexus, this turnkey solution will allow our loan officers to conduct the entire mortgage process on one platform, enhancing our efficiency and ultimately revolutionizing our customers’ experience and how we close loans.”

Co-founder Ben Miller added: "With so much opportunity in the market, we know lenders are looking for technology that delivers not just great value, but great speed-to-value. With Norcom’s partnership, we have managed both. We brought Easy Street to life very quickly, and we are proud of the way it provides meaningful enhancements to the borrowers and loan officer experience with minimum disruption to the way work gets done.”

Every step of the mortgage process is handled through the Easy Street app, operators explain. After filling out the mortgage application, borrowers can photograph and securely upload documents, receive push notifications to track the status of their loan, download loan approval letters, and e-sign closing documents—all from their mobile devices. Borrowers can even use the app to navigate the loan closing process digitally, eliminating the need for a lengthy in-person closing ceremony.

Creators explained that the app features two-factor authentication and data encryption to protect borrowers’ personal and financial data. In addition, loan officers can share the app with real estate agents and other referral partners, giving them access to mortgage calculators, automatic notifications, and easy access to contact information. For more information or to download Norcom’s Easy Street app, please visit easystreet.norcommortgage.com