Home >> Headlines >> Angel Oak Expands Texas Locations
Print This Post Print This Post

Angel Oak Expands Texas Locations

in Headlines, News 14 hours ago 83 Views

Angel Oak Home Loans, a  retail mortgage lender, opened its fourth Texas branch, located in the city of El Paso. The new office will be led by Branch Manager Jason Trujillo.

"This branch opening furthers our mission by extending our ability to provide superior mortgage services nationwide,” said Brian McCary, Regional Sales Manager for Texas. “The Angel Oak mission is driven by a dedication to quality products and services that are inclusive and accessible to all potential homebuyers. We aim to cater to individual needs while implementing the technology and forward-thinking that set us apart from our competitors.”

As housing affordability continues to be a prevalent issue across the country, the El Paso area represents an optimistic outlier. According to data, 89% of homes for sale in this metro are affordable on the national median income. This market trend earned El Paso recognition as the nation’s most affordable housing market of the year in 2019.

“My team and I are eager to see the positive impact we can have on the citizens of El Paso who have not had their homebuying needs met thus far,” said Trujillo. “El Paso is a very attractive area for those looking to own a home. My goal is to bring Angel Oak’s high-quality customer service to this diverse market and make homeownership a reality for people throughout the city.”

Angel Oak’s lineup of product offerings includes traditional mortgage options. In addition to their mortgage products, Angel Oak prioritizes providing increasingly efficient and adaptive services through technology integration, such as the MyHomeLoan Mortgage App.

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Borrower Assistance Program Announced

The joint initiative by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allows the agency to share servicing information to protect homeowners during COVID-19. 

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.