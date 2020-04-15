Angel Oak Expands Texas Locations

Angel Oak Home Loans, a retail mortgage lender, opened its fourth Texas branch, located in the city of El Paso. The new office will be led by Branch Manager Jason Trujillo.

"This branch opening furthers our mission by extending our ability to provide superior mortgage services nationwide,” said Brian McCary, Regional Sales Manager for Texas. “The Angel Oak mission is driven by a dedication to quality products and services that are inclusive and accessible to all potential homebuyers. We aim to cater to individual needs while implementing the technology and forward-thinking that set us apart from our competitors.”

As housing affordability continues to be a prevalent issue across the country, the El Paso area represents an optimistic outlier. According to data, 89% of homes for sale in this metro are affordable on the national median income. This market trend earned El Paso recognition as the nation’s most affordable housing market of the year in 2019.

“My team and I are eager to see the positive impact we can have on the citizens of El Paso who have not had their homebuying needs met thus far,” said Trujillo. “El Paso is a very attractive area for those looking to own a home. My goal is to bring Angel Oak’s high-quality customer service to this diverse market and make homeownership a reality for people throughout the city.”

Angel Oak’s lineup of product offerings includes traditional mortgage options. In addition to their mortgage products, Angel Oak prioritizes providing increasingly efficient and adaptive services through technology integration, such as the MyHomeLoan Mortgage App.