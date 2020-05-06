Top Latino Mortgage Originators Released

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) today released its sixth annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report recognizing the top producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States. This year's report, sponsored by Radian, ranks individual originators based on both the number and dollar volume of transactions in 2019 and represents over $10 billion in combined sales volume.

"Congratulations to this amazing group of loan originators who continue to break ground in helping people achieve their dream of homeownership," said 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez. "A lot of new homeowners were created thanks to their hard work, passion, and excellence."

NAHREP salutes the professionals among the Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators for their efforts and contributions to sustainably growing intergenerational wealth through homeownership. The Hispanic homeownership rate has increased annually for five consecutive years, according to NAHREP, and access to affordable mortgage credit is essential for those gains to continue.

New American Funding led the way as the company with the most honorees, followed by loanDepot and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. Lizy Hoeffer of CrossCountry Mortgage in Phoenix, Arizona was the leading originator for the third year in a row, the first and only originator to hold the top slot for multiple consecutive years.

"Radian is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of the Top 250 Mortgage Originators, who share our commitment to making sustainable and affordable homeownership a reality," said Brien McMahon, Senior EVP and Chief Franchise Officer of Radian. "The hard work and dedication of these extraordinary individuals help guide their customers through the most significant financial transaction of their lives, and we are thrilled to partner with NAHREP to support them."