Mortgage Lender Announces new Philanthropy Leaders

Homespire Mortgage, a national residential mortgage lender, announced Shondra B. Jenkins has joined its team as Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement to further develop and enhance its corporate social responsibility programs and outreach.

Homespire Mortgage is a national leading mortgage lender and approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller and servicer, providing affordable loan options now across 34 states.

Jenkins comes to Homespire Mortgage with nearly 20 years’ experience designing, implementing, and measuring corporate social responsibility programs. Prior to joining the team, Jenkins founded and was CEO of SBJ Consulting, and led the philanthropy efforts for Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company, creating targeted and impactful social responsibility programs.

Serving as the Executive Director of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation in Gaithersburg, Maryland, she oversaw the fundraising and distribution of $35 million in grants to non-profit partners working to end childhood hunger across the nation.

In her new role, Jenkins will work to strengthen and further develop Homespire Mortgage’s “Inspired to Impact” social responsibility program. This initiative is focused on creating meaningful change in the communities the company serves by helping to eradicate homelessness and to increase homeownership for veterans through charitable contributions, philanthropic partnerships, and employee volunteerism.

“I am excited to join Homespire Mortgage, a company that shares my belief in supporting local communities and inspiring fellow employees to give back through meaningful activities that really make a difference,” Jenkins said. “I’m excited to be a part of the team and look forward to getting started.”

“Shondra’s passion and proven track record for creating and fostering innovative partnerships are a perfect match for Homespire’s culture and vision,” said Todd Sheinin, COO, for Homespire Mortgage. “As active partners in all our communities, our goal is to serve, support, and enrich these local areas. Our Inspired to Impact initiative is a major component of the company’s vision and we look forward to Shondra’s work in helping to drive and expand its success.”