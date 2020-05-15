Plaza Home Mortgage Announces New SVP

Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc., a wholesale and correspondent mortgage lender, announced that Kelley Tillinghast has joined the company as SVP, Chief Underwriter.

In this role, Tillinghast will oversee all underwriting in Plaza’s three channels (Wholesale, Correspondent, and Reverse) and play a key role in setting company underwriting policies and standards. She will report to Ed VanDuren, EVP of Operations.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, Tillinghast joins Plaza from Guild Mortgage where she was the VP and National Underwriting Manager for the past five years. Earlier, she held senior-level positions in underwriting, operations, and risk management with PennyMac, JP Morgan Chase Bank, GE Mortgage Insurance, and Bank United.

“We are excited that Kelley is joining our management team,” said Michael Fontaine, COO and CFO at Plaza Home Mortgage. “She is a seasoned professional with deep and diverse experience in underwriting and risk management. We look forward to the significant contributions she will make to Plaza’s ongoing success.”

Tillinghast has a B.S. in Business Administration from Rhode Island College. She also has a Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification and is a licensed Florida Real Estate Salesperson.