Wells Fargo Announces New Tech Leaders

Wells Fargo & Company announced two new leaders joining the Technology organization.

Chintan Mehta was named CIO and Head of Digital Technology & Innovation, and Munish Kumar was named CIO and Head of Wealth & Investment Management Technology.

Both will have a joint reporting relationship to Saul Van Beurden, Head of Technology, and the relevant line of business leaders. Mehta’s appointment is effective immediately, and Kumar will join the company in August.

As CIOs, Mehta and Kumar will have responsibility for all technology underlying the company’s Corporate Strategy, Digital Platform & Innovation, and Wealth & Investment Management businesses. They will work with business leaders to deliver the tools and maintain the platforms needed to serve Wells Fargo customers while contributing to the company’s technology transformation.

“Chintan and Munish bring extensive technology and business knowledge, making them both uniquely positioned for these roles,” said Van Beurden. “In addition, their demonstrated leadership will be an important addition to the organization’s ongoing technology transformation. I am pleased to welcome Chintan and Munish to the Technology leadership team.”

Most recently, Mehta was CIO of Wells Fargo’s digital ecosystem, a position he held since 2017. In this role, he was responsible for leading the delivery of all digital experiences and capabilities for Wells Fargo businesses and its 70 million customers. Previously, he was Global CTO at Walgreens from 2015 to 2017, where he was responsible for product management, design, engineering, and operations across retail, pharmacy, and health care businesses. He also held technology leadership positions with increasing levels of responsibility at American Express and Barclays Bank PLC in London. Mehta has an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom.

Kumar brings more than 20 years’ experience and joins Wells Fargo from JPMorgan Chase, where he was Managing Director of Digital Sales, Marketing and Personalization, and Analytics Technology, a position he held since 2015. In this role, he oversaw a team of 400 technologists responsible for creating personalized experiences for customers through technology.

From 2008 to 2014, Kumar held a technology leadership role in the company’s asset and wealth management business where he developed and managed the retail and institutional trading platforms, including Institutional Allocation Platform and Chase Online Trading. Previously, he held technology leadership roles at Bear Stearns and Citigroup. Kumar has a Bachelor of Technology and Computer Science from Punjabi University in India.