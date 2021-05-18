Home >> Headlines >> Academy Mortgage Corporation Partners With Homebot Client-For-Life Portal
Academy Mortgage Corporation Partners With Homebot Client-For-Life Portal

Academy Mortgage Corporation, a mortgage company in Utah and nationwide, announced a partnership with Homebot, Inc., provider of the award-winning client-for-life portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership. This partnership enables Academy Mortgage Loan Officers to automate their client retention strategy, engage their clients and prospects, and build relationships with real estate agents.

"We believe that the American Dream is built upon sustainable homeownership, and we're passionate about making it a reality for as many people as possible," said Jason Klaskin, SVP of Sales Support at Academy Mortgage. "Homebot empowers our clients to connect with Academy's Loan Officers about their home financing needs so they can make smart, well-timed decisions about their options."

Academy Mortgage's partnership with Homebot helps its Loan Officers engage their database with timely, personalized home finance information. After one top producer locked more than 20 loans in their first 60 days with Homebot, and another picked up nine refinances, plus two purchases, Academy's sales team knew it was time to pursue a company-wide agreement. In addition to empowering clients and generating revenue, Academy's Loan Officers are also using Homebot to partner with Real Estate Agents—building new relationships and strengthening their existing ones.

Academy Mortgage is ranked as one of the top 25 lenders in the country by leading industry publications. It is the company's mission to be the first choice in delivering the dream of sustainable homeownership by inspiring hope, delivering dreams, and building prosperity in the families and communities it serves. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah; has more than 250 branches and 2,000 employees across the country; and is licensed to originate loans in 49 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit academymortgage.com. #1-rated in Zillow

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

