Appraisal Logistics Names Elizabeth Green Chief Strategy Officer

Appraisal Logistics, a provider of appraisal management technology and compliance solutions, has named Elizabeth Green as Chief Strategy Officer. In her new role, she will maintain a 360-degree view of the company, as well as direct product and services innovation.

“Liz has worked for some of the leading companies in the space, and has supported the industry through her work with the trade associations. That’s the kind of experience we want in a Chief Strategy Officer,” said Frank Danna, Co-Founder and CEO of Appraisal Logistic Solutions. “She’s an industry software product professional who understands sales, marketing, and operations. She’s going to make a perfect addition to our management team.”

Previously, Green served as Chief Data and Product Solutions Officer for LoanLogics. Before that, she was President of Centric Technologies, a hosted-technology solution for DIY appraisal quality review for residential real estate appraisal. Earlier in her career, she was the Director of Strategic Technology Solutions for Supreme Lending; Director of Valuation Technologies for ACI (now First American); VP of New Product Development for Solidifi, and VP of Valuation Services & Product Development for Basis100.

“Appraisal Logistics is a nimble company with an entrepreneurial management team that brings both talent and vision,” Green said. “I am very impressed with the success they’ve achieved and their longevity in the industry. Frank and his partners embrace the opportunity to lead change and now is the time to do it. Their cloud native technology is well-positioned for the industry’s coming changes and modernization efforts. I’m excited to become a part of the dynamic environment they have created. I’m delighted to join the company at such an exciting time.”