Mortgage Lender Adds New Leadership

Sierra Pacific Mortgage, a national wholesale lender and a tenured Independent Mortgage Company, announced the hiring of Jeff Lochmandy as its VP, Divisional Sales Director for Third Party Originations. Lochmandy joins Sierra with over 30 years’ experience in the mortgage industry.

Before joining Sierra, Lochmandy served as the Managing Director for HomePoint Financial and its predecessor organization, Stonegate Mortgage, for the last seven years and was a contributor to exponential market share growth at both firms. Prior to those positions, he held significant Regional and National Sales Leadership roles at other top 20 firms. He will be based in Atlanta and report directly to Amy Mahar, EVP, Channel Head of Third Party Originations.

“I’m thrilled to have Jeff join Sierra and help lead our TPO growth efforts in the central and eastern U.S.," said Mahar. "His role will be to drive our strategy and expansion into new markets and grow market share within our existing footprint."

Lochmandy's deep skill set in third-party origination aligns with the dynamics of Sierra Pacific during a time when the wholesale marketplace calls for insight and innovation. His successful track record in business development and sales leadership, as well as his achievements in driving productivity needed to fuel growth, makes him a significant asset to Sierra Pacific.