Premium Title Adds Remote Online Notarization

in Headlines, journal, News, Origination 12 hours ago 62 Views

Premium Title, a national provider of title and settlement services, announced it has added remote online notarization (RON) to its suite of e-close capabilities that already includes hybrid e-close and total e-close. The company is integrated with leading electronic web-based closing platforms to help customers digitize the loan closing process so they can more effectively navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Premium Title has always strived to stay ahead of the curve in the mortgage industry and has been providing the convenience of virtual closings for the past two years. Premium Title has completed just over 9,000 purchase transactions using hybrid e-close and total e-close options. The company added RON to its title and settlement services recently to give customers even more choices and help lenders deliver and sign all required closing documents remotely in states that allow RON.

“While the mortgage industry has been slowly transitioning away from paper, Premium Title has already closed thousands of purchases electronically,” said Ben Hall, VP of Product for Altisource. "This makes us uniquely qualified to support the transition and continue to help our customers, which is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a testament to our adaptability to the rapidly changing needs of the industry and consumers.”

Premium Title is a national provider of title and settlement services to the mortgage and real estate industry. Premium Title issues title insurance and performs closings for refinance, reverse mortgage, HELOC transactions, REO and non-default purchase and sale transactions, and bulk single-family purchases and refinances. Its customized solutions integrate directly with leading loan origination software, helping create efficiency in the closing process. Premium Title is part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. family of businesses.

