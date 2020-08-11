Home >> Headlines >> Nicole Booth Joins Notarize as EVP of Public Affairs
Nicole Booth Joins Notarize as EVP of Public Affairs

Notarize, a digital notary platform, today announced that the company has hired financial industry veteran Nicole Booth as EVP of Public Affairs.

Booth will bring more than 15 years' working with state and federal government bodies, trade associations, and advocacy groups to oversee Notarize’s public affairs activities. Booth’s experience focuses on the mortgage industry’s transformation through technology, specifically with remote online notarization, eClosing, blockchain, and data privacy and security.

“At Notarize, we are transforming industries stuck in paper due to technology and regulatory barriers,” said Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel. “We are building products and driving legislative change to move industries forward and I’m happy to have Nicole on board to accelerate our efforts working with government and trade associations to pull the future closer.”

Before joining Notarize, Booth spent nearly a decade at Quicken Loans, where she led government affairs and oversaw the company’s advocacy agenda as the VP of Public Policy. Booth designed and built Quicken Loans’ first-ever Government Affairs State Team covering all 50 states, and she orchestrated and led separate financial services trade association coalitions on data protection and telecommunications.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
