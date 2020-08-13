Home >> Headlines >> Gateway First Bank Names Jeff Weiner as Chief Information Officer
Gateway First Bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma has appointed Jeff Weiner as its Chief Information Officer. In this role, Weiner will be responsible for evaluating Gateway’s existing technologies and processes and advising on the best strategies to streamline all internal operations as well as external systems and platforms to improve the customer experience.  He will also oversee the enterprise delivery and vendor management functions of the company.

“One of the key building blocks at Gateway—and an area that is quickly becoming one of our core competitive advantages—is our technology,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway.“Jeff has significant experience in IT, with specific expertise in financial technology integration as well as in managing other key core functions. With his help, Gateway will continue to advance on its commitment to technology solutions to support its business activities today and in the future. Jeff is a strong addition to the team, and we look forward to working with him.”

Weiner has 30 years of technology, operations and transformational leadership experience. Prior to joining Gateway, he held multiple leadership roles in financial services and banking, retail operations and technology services. Most recently, Weiner served as Chief Information Officer at Fiserv, Inc., leading technology strategies for Fiserv Output Solutions, a $2 billion division of the company. He earned his MBA from Wake Forest University and is Six Sigma Black Belt Certified.

Gateway utilizes best-in-class technology to deliver a great customer experience and promote growth,” said Weiner. “My goal is to ensure that information technology adds the maximum value to Gateway and its customers. I am excited to join this well-diversified and unique financial institution.”

 

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
