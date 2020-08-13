Home >> Headlines >> LendingHome Names Stephanie Casper to Lead Sales Division
LendingHome Names Stephanie Casper to Lead Sales Division

Stephanie Casper, Vice President of Sales, LendingHome

LendingHome, financial lender to real estate investors, today announced that Stephanie Casper is the company's new VP of Sales. As a member of LendingHome's executive team, Casper reports to Michael Bourque, LendingHome's COO and CFO.

In this role, Casper leads a team devoted to new business development. She is also a key member of the cross-functional leadership team responsible for developing new products to meet the evolving needs of real estate investors.

Prior to joining LendingHome, Casper spent nearly five years at CoreVest Finance where she held multiple roles including Head of Bridge Lending and VP of Originations. Before CoreVest, Casper honed her operational, marketing, and sales management skills at Green Street Advisors, Marriott International, and GE respectively.

"LendingHome is very lucky to have someone with Stephanie's experience on our team," said Bourque, who joined LendingHome in August 2018. "In addition to being a natural-born sales leader, Stephanie has deep experience in the finance world from her time at CoreVest. Add to that the fact that she is a real estate investor with a small portfolio of single family rental properties. This depth and breadth of experience means Stephanie hit the ground running when she joined our executive team this year."

Casper said, "No one could have predicted a pandemic would hit the world in 2020, and I am so thankful to be part of the LendingHome team during this unprecedented time. Not only are they incredibly caring people, they are completely dedicated to the success of our borrowers, which is a value I have always tried to uphold. With that as our shared foundation, my team and I – as well as the company's cross-functional teams – are working hard to identify new products and processes to support real estate investors in this crucial time."

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
