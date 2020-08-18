Best Homes Title Agency Expands Midwest Footprint

Best Homes Title Agency, a provider of residential and commercial title insurance, announced the opening of their newest office location in Gateway Executive Park, at 1821 Walden Office Square Suite 400, Schaumburg, IL 60173.

The newest location is set to service the company's expanding regional market presence.

The new Chicago office, managed by Kisha Dallas, Escrow Manager, will be BHT's ninth location regionally, with plans of additional offices in the near future. Our newest office will offer all of our standard services and is currently fully operational.

“Our Schaumburg location in suburban Chicago will allow for centralized title and escrow services covering the entire State of Illinois” said Kisha Dallas.

“The opening of Best Homes Title Agency's newest Chicago office was an important step in continuing to offer our clients the highest level of convenience and customer service” said Founder and President Neil Sherman. “As a company we are continuing to grow and we needed our regional footprint to support our clients closer to home.”

The title industry has continued to evolve over the last several months and BHT has been at the forefront of these swift changes, say company leaders.

"Today, as a result of the pandemic, we are as much a technology company as we are a title and escrow services business. We will continue to enhance our services and service areas to evolve with and for our customers and the industry as a whole" said Sherman. "We are excited to expand our team and look forward to being in the Greater Chicago area."

Best Homes Title Agency is a full service title agency founded in 2006 by Neil Sherman and Peter Schneiderman in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Today BHT is leading the industry in customer service through their continued advancements in technology offerings for both residential and commercial clients. BHT has 9 offices in the Midwest and is licensed, partnered or set up for referral in all 50 states.