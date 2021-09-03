Wells Fargo Supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Wells Fargo has announced a donation of $350,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support relief efforts across the Southeast and Northeast in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

A $100,000 donation was made to the American Red Cross, which is helping to provide shelter, food, water, relief supplies, and other assistance in the aftermath of Ida. The remaining $250,000 will be donated to local organizations to help communities with short- and longer-term needs, such as clean up, repairs, and rebuilding.

“We will be here for local communities as we band together to stay resilient in the wake of Hurricane Ida,” said Nate Hurst, President of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Right now, there is a need to step up for hard-hit communities, and we hope this funding helps care for those individuals and families going through difficult times caused by the storm.”

In addition to the donation to the Red Cross, Wells Fargo is also supporting employees through its We Care Fund, a special program that provides financial grants to employees to cover unforeseen expenses caused by a disaster situation or a financial hardship that is beyond their control.

“Thanks to Wells Fargo’s generous support, the Red Cross, alongside its partners, is able to shelter and support thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Don Herring, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. “We are proud to count on partners like Wells Fargo as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need.”