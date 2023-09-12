Home >> Daily Dose >> US Mortgage Corporation Names New Chief Production Officer
US Mortgage Corporation Names New Chief Production Officer

US Mortgage Corporation has announced the appointment of Nino Saso as the Company's new Chief Production Officer. In this role, Saso will be responsible for overseeing Sales on a national level. He will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at driving expansion, fostering innovation, and advancing the company's market presence. 

With a career spanning over 33 years in the mortgage industry, Saso brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his new role. His extensive leadership experience, combined with a deep understanding of market trends, consumer preferences, and business development strategies, make him a valuable addition to the US Mortgage Corporation executive team. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Nino Saso as our Chief Production Officer," said Steven A. Milner, Founder & CEO of US Mortgage Corporation. "Nino's exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision align perfectly with our company's growth objectives. His insights and innovative mindset will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our great organization." 

"I am honored to join US Mortgage Corporation at this exciting juncture," said Saso. "The mortgage industry is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to partnering with the talented team here to capitalize on new opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. 

Saso's appointment as Chief Production Officer signifies US Mortgage Corporation's commitment to driving innovation, delivering excellence, and further solidifying its position as a player in the mortgage industry. 

