Angel Oak Home Loans Announces Sunshine State Expansion

Angel Oak Home Loans, a full-service retail mortgage lender, announced the opening of its fourth retail office in Florida, as the firm continues to expand in the South. Co-Branch Managers Jerrod Harlan and Andy Yauss will oversee the opening of the Melbourne Beach office alongside Licensed Area Sales Manager, Todd Matthews.

“We value Todd’s 20-plus years’ experience and proven ability to lead a team and deliver innovative mortgage solutions to underserved homebuyers,” shared Mac Cregger, SVP Regional Manager of Angel Oak Home Loans. “As we’ve watched the Florida market pick up, we are excited to continue our plans for growth in the state through our top-tier loan officers and high-quality mortgage products.”

Angel Oak recently went from a regional to national lender after officially launching its plans for a Western expansion to meet the needs of borrowers in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, and Nevada. With the addition of the Melbourne Beach branch, Angel Oak now operates a total of 34 retail offices in the United States. This is a testament to both the growing demand for non-traditional mortgage products and the firm’s expertise in the mortgage market more broadly.

“It’s our goal to make homeownership a reality for borrowers by offering a suite of unique products from traditional to non-QM, that are aimed at meeting their individual needs,” adds Matthews. “As we expand across Florida, we look forward to bringing more people innovative mortgage solutions made possible by our team’s top of the line customer service.”

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
