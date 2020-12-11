LenderClose Adds to Leadership Team

LenderClose announced the addition of leadership team employee Trinh Le-Coulter who will fill the newly created role of director of operations. Along with the addition of Le-Coulter, the fast-growing lendtech firm is announcing the promotion of Melanie Wacha to lead operations specialist and the hiring of Cory Ellerd, who will serve as an operations specialist.

LenderClose’s approach to product development includes an expansion of the operations team and distinct leadership roles for operations and product development departments.

“As a result of accelerated growth, we were in a position to create two separate teams with expert leadership for each,” said Ben Rempe, COO at LenderClose.

“This will enable each team to excel at a faster rate while still maintaining close collaboration cross-departmentally. We anticipate that a change in reporting structure will lead to even quicker project completion, increased product performance and innovation advancement. Our strong, talented teams are the reason LenderClose is becoming an indispensable lending technology partner to the nation’s community financial institutions.”

Le-Coulter is filling LenderClose’s newly-created director of operations role, a position that resides on LenderClose’s now 8-person leadership team.

Le-Coulter has more than five years of leadership experience in shared services operations, which she gained in successive roles, including client operations manager, shared services team lead and director of shared services at Businessolver, a provider of employee benefits administration technology. During her time there, Le-Coulter pioneered and implemented a shared services model that increased profitability and scalability. She also helped maintain a 90-percent job satisfaction rating from 27 direct reports and 45 indirect reports while facilitating company growth and client retention.

Trinh’s expertise in organizational transformation, team member development and her ability to build key relationships with stakeholders fits perfectly with the LenderClose commitment to building high-performing operations and product teams.

Le-Coulter’s depth of knowledge in strategic planning, cultivating talent, as well as increasing workflow proficiency and efficiency, will bring additional strength to the leadership talent at LenderClose.

LenderClose Lead Operations Specialist Melanie Wacha

Promoted to lead operations specialist, Wacha will drive operational change, serving as a key partner to cross-functional leaders.

With more than 10 combined years in mortgage and real estate customer service and management, Wacha places high value on exceptional service. At LenderClose, she’s demonstrated a proven ability to think strategically while ensuring every interaction with financial institution clients exceeds expectations. She will work to ensure LenderClose solutions inject speed and efficiency into the lending processes while also prioritizing the borrower experience.

Wacha joined the company in December 2019 as operations specialist. According to Rempe, she has been an asset to LenderClose, as well as vendors and lenders, facilitating conversations that inspire new ideas and solutions.

LenderClose Operations Specialist Cory Ellerd

Ellerd joins the company as an operations specialist. He brings a broad range of expertise in sales, client development, operations and administration. In his most

recent role as an administrative assistant at UnityPoint Health, Ellerd coordinated the delegation of projects and monitored staff progress and results. He also managed multiple projects and tasks for the executive-level. This experience overseeing multiple priorities under pressure will be an asset to the LenderClose operations team.

Ellerd also brings a rich expertise in credit and financial services having led day-to-day operations at Equifax. There, he relied on strong follow-up processes and sales presentations to build valuable customer relationships.

In his LenderClose position as operations specialist, Ellerd will be involved in developing better, faster processes and building on effective follow-up procedures. He will help ensure client satisfaction with products, relationships and overall experience with the company.

LenderClose is a proprietary, technology-focused lending platform that injects speed and efficiency into the lending process, greatly enhancing the borrowing experience. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the rapidly-growing company is focused on helping credit unions and community banks keep lending local through innovative workflows and process automation. Obsessive about the end-user experience, LenderClose developers work closely with client users to continuously iterate the platform, generating elegant interactions for both lenders and borrowers across the entire lending journey. To learn more, visit lenderclose.com.