Michele Kryczkowski Joins Planet Home Lending

Meriden, Connecticut-based Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has tapped Michele Kryczkowski as SVP, National Fulfillment. In this role, she is responsible for expanding the growth of Planet’s fulfillment unit supporting distributed retail sales channels.

“Michele has experience with wholesale, correspondent, and retail. She will use her background to create partnerships and streamline efficiencies across our entire organization,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC. “Her keen operational insights will position us to become even more competitive.”

Kryczkowski has spent most of her career working in fulfillment services. Prior to joining Planet, she worked at First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., where she managed national operations for the company’s wholesale and non-delegated correspondent channels.

“Planet Home Lending is a modern lender and the leadership here really encourages everyone to be innovative,” said Kryczkowski. “As the company continues to scale, there is a tremendous amount of growth opportunity, both professionally and operationally. I’m eager to work alongside this group of very talented and hard-working industry leaders.”

Kryczkowski is also looking forward to joining Planet because of the partnership between sales and operations. “Sales and operations work together incredibly well at Planet. There’s also synergistic energy between channels. Both those elements enable Planet to create process efficiencies and unique strategies to meet demand faster.”

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer, and a Standard & Poor’s- and Fitch-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Financial Group, LLC is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC, a multichannel non-bank residential originator and residential and commercial mortgage loan servicer.