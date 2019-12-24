VA Mortgage Company Helping Vets This Holiday Season

NewDay USA , a VA mortgage company, is expanding its charitable activities to benefit military families during the holiday season.

Through NewDay's philanthropic arm, the NewDay USA Foundation, the company gives 5% of its profits to veteran causes. Since its start in 2013, the NewDay USA Foundation has given more than $4 million and awarded more than 60 four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation.

Over the past several weeks, NewDay has "adopted" military families for Christmas through Operation Help a Hero's annual "Operation Christmas Spirit" program. Through the program, families of active duty military service members who are facing difficult situations are given gifts for every child and adult. Among the military families, NewDay USA has adopted is an Army sergeant raising his three kids alone while supporting his mother and an aunt on one salary. Another family has been living paycheck to paycheck and was counting on the father's enlistment bonus for Christmas gifts and home repairs. When the bonus didn't come, the family found itself in need of groceries, food gift cards and clothing.

"While our commitment to veterans and the military community is a year-round cause, the holiday season is an opportunity to spread extra joy to families who have sacrificed so much for our nation," said NewDay's executive chairman, Rear Admiral Thomas C. Lynch, USN (Ret.) "I am proud of the efforts of our employees and partners to improve the lives of veterans, active service members, and their families during this special time of year."

Recently recognized by National Mortgage Professional as a Best Military Lender 2019, NewDay is a longtime active supporter of military service members, veterans, and their families. In addition to helping military families achieve financial security by taking advantage of their earned VA benefits to buy or refinance their homes, hundreds of NewDay team members volunteer thousands of hours each year toward multiple charities and non-profits that serve veterans.

Over the past year, NewDay employees have volunteered more than 1,200 service hours toward various military-tied organizations, including The Baltimore Station, Boulder Crest Retreat, Wreaths Across America, hands-on Vietnam and Korean War Memorial cleanup, and wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery and Annapolis National Cemetery.

"At NewDay USA we have the privilege of coming to work each and every day to serve servicemembers, veterans and their families, and we have much to be grateful for," said NewDay CEO Rob Posner. "Now is the time of year when we focus on those who have served our nation so selflessly."