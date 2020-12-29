Home >> Headlines >> New Regional AVP for First Community Mortgage in Charlotte
Print This Post Print This Post

New Regional AVP for First Community Mortgage in Charlotte

in Headlines 6 hours ago 36 Views

First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Crissy Salyer Regional Assistant VP. She has 16 years' experience in regional mortgage management and other wealth and financial areas; her team of mortgage pros can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

"Crissy loves her work and that shows; most importantly, it translates to her team and to satisfied clients and business partners," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "She ensures the mortgage or refinance process is a positive experience – never overwhelming, and she and her team are always available to accept new challenges and answer client questions."

Team Salyer focuses on a full range of residential mortgage needs, including purchases, refinance, construction and home equity loans, and is adept at helping clients with first-time homebuyer programs, conventional financing and VA, Jumbo, FHA and USDA programs. Based in Charlotte, they primarily serve mortgage clients in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"Navigating the mortgage process can be smooth with the right person to help you, and I strive to always provide that experience," Salyer says. "Many things have changed in the mortgage industry, but my sincere commitment to provide exceptional service has not. I task myself and my team with having a positive impact on the lives of the people we encounter, and part of that is fostering clients who remain clients for life."

Away from work, the East Tennessee native and ETSU grad enjoys helping animals in need, including large animals like elephants, and has volunteered with the Boys & Girls Clubs and Junior Achievement. Salyer and her family – including a menagerie of two rescue dogs and three rescue cats – live in Charlotte. Her daughter attends high school, and her son is in college.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It has funded over $3 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

house fund, money, wealth, cash

New Housing Fund Endeavor Targets $1B Toward Racial Equity

The Los Angeles-based real estate fund SoLa Impact has rolled out the Black Impact Fund, ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.