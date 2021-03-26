Stewart Acquires Title Services Provider A.S.K. Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation has announced the acquisition of A.S.K. Services Inc., a provider of search and support services to the title industry.

“The addition of A.S.K. Services is part of our commitment to enhance our title production capabilities and underwriter technology solutions offered to our independent agent customers,” said Tara Smith, Group President, Stewart Agency Services. “A.S.K. Services brings innovative technology integrations and a team of experienced search and exam professionals. Their capabilities will rapidly position us to provide integrated search products and instantly fulfill more title orders in leading markets.”

At the time of the acquisition, A.S.K. Services, headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, was operating in five states, and in 312 counties nationwide.

“We are thrilled to join Stewart, as the culture and values of both companies are highly aligned and complementary, which is extremely important to us,” said Lael Bryant, CEO of A.S.K. Services.

Iain Bryant, VP of A.S.K. Services, said, “Joining Stewart will allow us to continue and expand our operations for all our customers. With Stewart’s resources and financial strength, we will be able to enhance our offerings to our existing clients and independent agents, as well as grow our market footprint.”

Stewart continues to bolster its Title Services team, having recently added Ana Villela-Murillo as Group VP for the Southeast, responsible for overseeing Direct Operations in Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Stewart also added to its Title Commercial Services team with Peggy Sue Lane joining as SVP and Regional Manager for the Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada regions.