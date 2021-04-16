Vylla Title Names Tom Huddleston EVP

Tom Huddleston has been promoted to the role of EVP of Vylla Title, where he will develop corporate business growth, as well as facilitate the relationship between The Carrington Companies and their secondary markets.

“Tom Huddleston’s business management skills, combined with his exceptional leadership continues to be a critical element driving growth for Vylla Title, as well as our institutional and consumer-facing businesses,” said Bruce Rose, CEO and Founder of The Carrington Companies. “Under his leadership, Vylla Title has grown into a significant presence in the title and settlement services markets.”

Huddleston’s banking and title expertise includes more than 20 years of bank lending and finance experience. Prior to joining Carrington in 2013, his accomplishments include the creation of the first title captive operation for Mellon Financial, as well as the creation of eight additional captive title operations for large institutions.

“In addition to his leadership of Vylla Title, Tom will continue his role as our primary liaison with GNMA, HUD and other major government agencies,” said Wes Iseley, Senior Managing Director and EVP of Carrington Mortgage Holdings. “These relationships are critical not only to Vylla Title, but to all of The Carrington Companies enterprise.”

