Vylla Title Names Tom Huddleston EVP

in journal, News 10 hours ago 60 Views

Tom Huddleston has been promoted to the role of EVP of Vylla Title, where he will develop corporate business growth, as well as facilitate the relationship between The Carrington Companies and their secondary markets.

“Tom Huddleston’s business management skills, combined with his exceptional leadership continues to be a critical element driving growth for Vylla Title, as well as our institutional and consumer-facing businesses,” said Bruce Rose, CEO and Founder of The Carrington Companies. “Under his leadership, Vylla Title has grown into a significant presence in the title and settlement services markets.”

Huddleston’s banking and title expertise includes more than 20 years of bank lending and finance experience. Prior to joining Carrington in 2013, his accomplishments include the creation of the first title captive operation for Mellon Financial, as well as the creation of eight additional captive title operations for large institutions.

“In addition to his leadership of Vylla Title, Tom will continue his role as our primary liaison with GNMA, HUD and other major government agencies,” said Wes Iseley, Senior Managing Director and EVP of Carrington Mortgage Holdings. “These relationships are critical not only to Vylla Title, but to all of The Carrington Companies enterprise.”

Vylla Title is a member of the Carrington family of companies.

About Author: Eric Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
