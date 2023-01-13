The Week Ahead: Examining Top Agent Strategies for 2023

On Thursday, January 19, at 1 p.m. PT, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and homegenius will be hosting a complimentary webinar entitled "Top 250 Strategies: Level Up in 2023." The official description reads:

Successful agents have a strong presence in their social and professional circles; such connections are essential for a thriving career in real estate. Join NAHREP and homegenius for a live conversation on leveling up your 2023 strategy. Get the latest insider tips from Top 250 honorees and homegenius SVP, Jose Perez, on how to grow your sphere of influence.

Panelists for the webinar include the following:

MODERATOR: Jason Riveiro, Executive Director & COO, NAHREP

Rene Acosta, Loan Officer, Nova Home Loans-Acosta Group

Artemisa Boston, REALTOR®, Realty Group

Luisa Bedoya, Senior Loan Officer / Branch Manager, MSA Mortgage

Jose Perez, SVP of Business Development, homegenius

To register for the webinar, click here.