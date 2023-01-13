Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Examining Top Agent Strategies for 2023
The Week Ahead: Examining Top Agent Strategies for 2023

On Thursday, January 19, at 1 p.m. PT, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and homegenius will be hosting a complimentary webinar entitled "Top 250 Strategies: Level Up in 2023." The official description reads:

Successful agents have a strong presence in their social and professional circles; such connections are essential for a thriving career in real estate. Join NAHREP and homegenius for a live conversation on leveling up your 2023 strategy. Get the latest insider tips from Top 250 honorees and homegenius SVP, Jose Perez, on how to grow your sphere of influence.

Panelists for the webinar include the following:

  • MODERATOR: Jason Riveiro, Executive Director & COO, NAHREP
  • Rene Acosta, Loan Officer, Nova Home Loans-Acosta Group
  • Artemisa Boston, REALTOR®, Realty Group
  • Luisa Bedoya, Senior Loan Officer / Branch Manager, MSA Mortgage
  • Jose Perez, SVP of Business Development, homegenius

To register for the webinar, click here.

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has nearly 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at [email protected]
