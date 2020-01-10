Home >> Headlines >> PCMA Announces Q4 2019 Results
PCMA announced Q4 2019 results and is accelerating growth in 2020. Direct Channel Private Client Originations (NQM) in the Q4 reached $98,068,295.00, an increase of 54% over Q3 results. 12-month aggregate loan volume for 2019 reached $254,532,455.00 with projected loan volume for 2020 to exceed $500MM.

“The growth and opportunity in our credit segment is mind blowing and we are eager to further our market share and leadership position in high capacity lending,” said John Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. “PCMA delivered another strong quarter of growth and profitability of not only 50% quarter over quarter which is staggering growth, but we also expanded margins and increased liquidity in the capital markets.”

In the fourth quarter, PCMA continued to expand its leadership in the private client category by launching a multi-state television campaign targeting mass affluent and high net worth footprints, our founder joined the Non-Agency Lending Counsel as an executive member to help shape policy and investor support for the industry and PCMA made additional strategic human capital acquisitions to increase operational capacity in preparation of 2020 growth projections.

“PCMA Private Client Lending performance in the fourth quarter once again demonstrates the incredible marketplace opportunity in the Non-Bank Private Client credit markets,” said Lynch.

“I could not be prouder of our team and our ability to continue to execute at this level and into the next phase of our growth. However, make no mistake we are just getting started. I recognize our accomplishments, but I see a bigger outcome for our firm and this new credit category, and I cannot wait to unlock the future potential of PCMA,” Lynch added.

 

