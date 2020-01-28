Home >> News >> RMS Records Records $5B in Mortgage Loans
Print This Post Print This Post

RMS Records Records $5B in Mortgage Loans

in News 16 hours ago 61 Views

Residential Mortgage Services Inc. (RMS), an independent retail, purchase-focused mortgage lender, serving primarily the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard markets, announced the company generated record mortgage loan volume of $5 billion in 2019, a 27.4% increase compared to 2018, when RMS originated $3.9 billion.

“We are excited to have reached the $5 billion origination growth milestone,” said James Seely, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMS. “More importantly, we are extremely proud of the continued commitment and dedication of all our team members, who are the driving force behind our culture of collaboration, industry-leading customer experience and our company’s overall success. In 2020, we will remain focused on further optimizing our strong origination performance by adding high-quality loan officers, who are committed to both RMS and their personal goals, and operational professionals who are passionate about delivering a frictionless origination experience for our customers.”

“Our operational infrastructure and experienced team have been key to RMS’s success,” said Robin Hawley, SVP of Business Operations of RMS. “By working hand-in-hand with our loan officers, RMS’s operational team helps to deliver unparalleled customer service every day. We will continue to invest in our operational infrastructure to ensure the best people, technology and processes are in place to support our loan officers as they guide customers quickly and responsibly through

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Harding University graduate with a degree in English and a minor in writing. He is a contributing writer for MReport. An East Texas Native, he has studied abroad in Athens, Greece and works part-time as a photographer.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

EPA Ruling Could Give Home Affordability, Construction a Boost

The National Association of Realtors says the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule could help boost construction and affordability.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.