RMS Records Records $5B in Mortgage Loans

Residential Mortgage Services Inc. (RMS), an independent retail, purchase-focused mortgage lender, serving primarily the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard markets, announced the company generated record mortgage loan volume of $5 billion in 2019, a 27.4% increase compared to 2018, when RMS originated $3.9 billion.

“We are excited to have reached the $5 billion origination growth milestone,” said James Seely, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMS. “More importantly, we are extremely proud of the continued commitment and dedication of all our team members, who are the driving force behind our culture of collaboration, industry-leading customer experience and our company’s overall success. In 2020, we will remain focused on further optimizing our strong origination performance by adding high-quality loan officers, who are committed to both RMS and their personal goals, and operational professionals who are passionate about delivering a frictionless origination experience for our customers.”

“Our operational infrastructure and experienced team have been key to RMS’s success,” said Robin Hawley, SVP of Business Operations of RMS. “By working hand-in-hand with our loan officers, RMS’s operational team helps to deliver unparalleled customer service every day. We will continue to invest in our operational infrastructure to ensure the best people, technology and processes are in place to support our loan officers as they guide customers quickly and responsibly through