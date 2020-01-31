loanDepot Hires Regional Sales Manager

loanDepot Wholesale has announced announce that Mark Hammond has joined as Regional Sales Manager for the South Region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Hammond brings nearly 30 years of financial services and mortgage industry experience, strategic vision, and leadership to this role. He started his mortgage banking career in Capital Markets and currently works in field sales where he is known as a top producer and subject matter expert.

“Mark has a long history of helping salespeople and clients achieve greater productivity and long-term success. He brings a depth of experience that we are excited to have here at loanDepot Wholesale and look forward to watching him grow the South Region,” said Jack O’Brien, VP Eastern Divisional Manager.

With the financial strength of its parent company, loanDepot, LLC, and a team of seasoned mortgage professionals with over 20 years of mortgage lending experience, loanDepot Wholesale provides partners with industry-leading tools and resources including technology, training, diverse loan products, and competitive rates. These resources allow loanDepot Wholesale partners to successfully serve borrowers.

For more information about loanDepot Wholesale, visit www.ldwholesale.com. To learn more about the many Account Executive opportunities available, email Hammond at mhammond@ldwholesale.com.

loanDepot Wholesale is the Third-Party Origination division of loanDepot, LLC. Licensed to serve mortgage originators in 46 states and the District of Columbia, loanDepot Wholesale delivers a fast, integrated, and seamless technology-based lending experience for business partners and their customers.

"loanDepot Wholesale's team of knowledgeable and dedicated mortgage professionals provides exceptional service at every touch point to ensure its partners' success."