LoanScorecard Adds Feature to IDENTI-FI Scenario Calculator

LoanScorecard and Deephaven Mortgage announced that they have added the Smart Conditions feature to Deephaven’s IDENTI-FI Scenario Calculator. The enhancement will deliver customized, loan-specific conditions instantly, based on findings from Deephaven’s IDENTI-FI AUS engine.

Originators use the IDENTI-FI Scenario Calculator to view product and program eligibility scenarios, price loans and obtain detailed AUS findings from directly within the scenario calculator.  Now the Smart Conditions feature will also pull loan-specific details, such as bank names for asset verification and liability repayments and dollar amounts for closing costs and reserves, and auto-populate them into the conditions that the originator sees.

“Our partnership with LoanScorecard has enabled us to continually enhance the non-QM point of sale experience for our originators,” said Mike Brenning, Deephaven’s Chief Production Officer. “Today’s announcement is another example of this collaboration. Most AUS engines generate generic, vague conditions that can be misunderstood or misinterpreted, creating confusion, delays and frustration.  The new Smart Conditions feature will instantly show originators precisely and clearly what needs to happen in order to get an accurate review of the loan.”

Raj Parekh, LoanScorecard’s Managing Director, said, “As the non-QM market continues to expand and evolve, leaders like Deephaven are differentiating themselves by using technology to continually enhance the client experience that they offer. Adding greater precision and clarity to critical functions, like conditions, will help originators quickly grasp what is required to submit a more complete file, and communicate it more simply to their borrowers.”

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Harding University graduate with a degree in English and a minor in writing. He is a contributing writer for MReport. An East Texas Native, he has studied abroad in Athens, Greece and works part-time as a photographer.
