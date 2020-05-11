Home >> Daily Dose >> Prepping for COVID-19 and Natural Disasters
Print This Post Print This Post

Prepping for COVID-19 and Natural Disasters

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 22 hours ago 120 Views

Natural disasters impact investors, service providers, mortgage servicers, government agencies, legal professionals, lenders, property preservation companies, and—most importantly—homeowners. The COVID-19 crisis is a present example of how our industry and daily operations suffer in the face of unforeseen incidents.

The Disaster Preparedness Virtual Symposium: IMPACT 20/20 will include critical conversations on response, reaction, and assistance to ensure the industry is ready to lend the proper support the next time a natural disaster strikes.

Natural disasters can have many effects on a community apart from the damage they inflict on properties. Hear how recent disasters such as the COVID-19 crisis, Puerto Rico earthquakes, and the California wildfires are impacting their communities.

This multi-session event will provide vital and insightful information on maintaining service stability and client commitment during the evolving challenges ahead.

The agenda includes:

  • Industry Insights: Connecting with Communities during a Crisis
  • Effect on Housing: A Look at Specific Disasters
  • Reaching Out: How Tech Can Facilitate Disaster Response and Recovery
  • Protect Homeowners: Fraud Prevention Resources
  • Anticipating the Aftermath and Rebuilding: Navigating Claims and Mitigating Risk

IMPACT 20/20 will also include a mid-morning keynote discussion between Brian Montgomery, Assistant Secretary for Housing–Federal Housing Commissioner, Federal Housing Administration and Ed Delgado, President & CEO, Five Star Global.

Symposium speakers include Michael S. Waldron, Chief Compliance Officer, Bayview Loan Servicing; Gagan Sharma, President and CEO, BSI Financial;  Jody Gunderson, EVP, National Lender Services; Mark Stockton, Managing Member, Disaster Relief, LLC; Timika Cole, SVP, US Bank; Jane Mason, CEO, Clarifire; and more.

Be prepared. Register today for the Disaster Preparedness Virtual Symposium.

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Harding University graduate with a degree in English and a minor in writing. He is a contributing writer for MReport. An East Texas Native, he has studied abroad in Athens, Greece and works part-time as a photographer.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

AI Foundry, Wyndham Capital Partner for New Tech

The platform will leverage the cognitive robot’s mortgage expertise to accelerate its loan origination process.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.