Wells Fargo Announces Housing Assistance Efforts

Wells Fargo & Company has announced additional efforts to help people stay in their homes with funding for more than 500 nonprofits across the U.S., as part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $175 million commitment to assist people and communities in response to COVID-19. More than 300 grants have already been made since March to help nonprofits provide urgent housing services for vulnerable populations.

“Wells Fargo continues to take steps to support our customers, employees and communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Daley, Vice Chairman of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo. “These grants for nonprofits across the U.S. will provide a critical safety net to help keep people housed and are part of our philanthropic focus to bring solutions to address housing security, small business stability, and consumer financial health.”

The COVID-19 relief grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation are intended to enable national nonprofit housing intermediaries, local housing counselors, and nonprofit housing providers to support housing stability for more than 100,000 renters and homeowners across the U.S. facing financial challenges. Strategies include expanding the capacity of housing counselors to respond to renters and homeowners as well as supporting nonprofits that provide affordable rental homes and services.

“Wells Fargo is committed to the importance of home for everyone in our nation,” said Eileen Fitzgerald, Head of Housing Affordability Philanthropy with the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Having a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home is essential to help lay the foundation for wellness, dignity and economic opportunity. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, as far too many people are facing housing instability, these grants will support hundreds of nonprofit professionals and their organizations whose missions are to keep people in their homes and create opportunities to have a home.”