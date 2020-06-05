Mortgage Cadence Offers Free Software

Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture company, announced that its Collaboration Center software will be free to mortgage lenders for a limited time. This comes in response to the increasing numbers of employees working remotely due to COVID-19, making it critical for lenders to have a secure method of collaborating over distance.

“The coronavirus is changing the way financial institutions operate and many of our clients are managing completely remote teams for the first time,” said Dan Green, EVP, Services for Mortgage Cadence. “Through Collaboration Center, we’re able to help them pull distributed teams together and focus on getting their borrowers to the closing table as quickly and safely as possible. In fact, many of our clients who already use Collaboration Center have recently increased their time on the software and report significantly faster closings.”

Collaboration Center is an enterprise-grade communication and collaboration tool that is integrated within Mortgage Cadence’s Loan Origination Systems. The comprehensive digital tool connects mortgage lenders, title and settlement agents, real estate professionals and others working in the mortgage lending industry. It allows teams to automate processes, deliver documents, exchange data, upload video files from remote notarizations, and securely communicate in real-time—all from within the loan.

To qualify for the free 90-day offer, lenders must sign up by July 31 and implement the software by December 31, 2020.