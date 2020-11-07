Plaza Home Mortgage Announces New Senior VP, Chief Underwriter

Plaza Home Mortgage, a wholesale and correspondent mortgage lender based in San Diego, California, announced that Mikhael Mikle has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Underwriter.

She brings more than 20 years of mortgage and credit risk experience to the privately owned, full-service national correspondent and wholesale lender.

In this role, Mikle will oversee all underwriting across Plaza’s three business channels – Wholesale, Correspondent, and Reverse Lending – and play a key role in setting the company’s underwriting policies and standards. She will also manage changes to agency and investor guidelines and maintain a risk policy and processes that support the company’s risk management goals.

“We are very excited to have Mikhael join our management team,” Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Plaza Home Mortgage Michael Fontaine said. “She is an extremely capable and seasoned professional with a deep understanding of the underwriting, risk management, and quality control space."

Mikle joins Plaza from Ocwen/PHH Mortgage where she was the Underwriting Manager of the company’s Direct Retail channel. Mikle held a series of roles with PHH earlier in her career, including Director of Underwriting/Credit Risk, Director of Credit Risk Academy, and Director of Investor Repurchase and Quality Control. Mikle was also the Vice President of Loan Review Services for New Diligence Advisors, a third-party due diligence firm.

"I speak for the entire Plaza team when I say we are looking forward to having her on board and contributing to Plaza’s success," Fontaine said.