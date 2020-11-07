Week Ahead: Airbnb’s Impact on the Housing Market Before COVID- 19

On Friday, November 13, the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University will be hosting a webinar titled, “The Impact Of Airbnb On The Residential Housing Market Before Covid-19: Estimates From New York City.”

The webinar will be held via Zoom from 12:15-1:15 pm ET and will feature guest speaker Sophie Calder-Wang, a former Meyer Fellow and Assistant Professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

She will discuss her research on Airbnb’s impact on the housing market in New York City before the pandemic shutdown industries worldwide--including the hospitality industry.

Calder-Wang studied data from Airbnb as well as a stylized model of New York City’s housing market. She will discuss her findings on how the housing market was affected and examine how New York renters were impacted.

She will also speak on “how a nuanced characterization of the winners and losers in the sharing economy” can offer a foundation for understanding the potential consequences of regulating Airbnb and similar technological innovations.

Registration is required to attend the virtual webinar and the form can be completed here.

