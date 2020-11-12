Americans Consider Relocating Due to Local Government’s Pandemic Response

A recent Redfin report reveals findings from the real estate experts’ survey covering Americans’ feelings regarding how their local governments handled the pandemic. The survey was given to more than 3,000 U.S. residents during the month of October.

According to the survey, a slim majority of Americans (53%) reported being uncomfortable with the idea of moving to a big city post-pandemic. This number shot up dramatically from the 39% of Americans who felt averse to relocation to a big city before the pandemic.

Also according to the survey, just over one-fourth of Americans (26%) voiced their unhappiness and disapproval of how their local government handled the pandemic. In fact, this percentage of respondents reported being so displeased with their local government’s response to COVID-19’s arrival and upheaval that it has caused them to desire to leave their local area and relocate.

In contrast, some respondents (21%) actually disagreed with those highly displeased by their local government’s response and voiced that they were not only satisfied with how it was handled on a local level, but that local governments’ pandemic response made them even happier with where they currently live.

Redfin’s chief economist, Daryl Fairweather, commented on this divided opinion regarding relocation: “2020 has made Americans realize just how much power their local governments have over their way of life. If residents of a certain area feel their local rules are too lax or too strict, they may want to move somewhere where the local leadership is more in line with their personal beliefs. And the rise in remote work means some people can move to a different city or state without changing jobs, removing what’s usually a major barrier to relocation."

"Americans moving to areas more aligned with their political views could make certain counties and states more liberal or more conservative,” Fairweather added.