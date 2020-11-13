The Week Ahead: Suburban Real Estate Boom

Robert Charles Lesser & Co (RCLCO) will be hosting its monthly interactive webinar on Thursday, November 19th, at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time. The webinar is titled “2020, The Year of the Suburb?” and is part of the monthly COVID round-up webinar series in which senior RCLCO consultants share their insights on the real estate market in relation to the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

In next week’s webinar, RCLCO Real Estate Advisors will speak with senior industry leaders as they “examine both the for-rent and for-sale housing markets, particularly when it comes to location preferences.”

Many industry professionals believe that the pandemic is causing a migration trend away from cities in favor of less concentrated suburban areas. The webinar aims to answer the question if 2020 is truly the year of the suburbs by looking at the demographic and economic trends that have shaped the housing market this year. Some other topics that will be discussed at this month’s RCLCO webinar include:

Does the data actually show a flight to less dense suburban areas?

What are short-term versus long-term trends relative to the geography of demand, urban versus suburban and rural?

What’s happening now with prices, rents, and absorption and what does that mean for 2021?

The webinar will feature RCLCO Managing Directors Gregg Logan and Todd LaRue as speakers and Joshua A. Boren, Director of Business Development as the moderator. Registration for the webinar is available here.

