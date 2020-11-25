Home >> Daily Dose >> MReport Webinar Series: Navigating Workforce Capacity Challenges
Print This Post Print This Post

MReport Webinar Series: Navigating Workforce Capacity Challenges

in Daily Dose, News 22 hours ago 97 Views

This year, the mortgage industry has faced unprecedented challenges, tackling concurrent health and economic crises as the COVID-19 pandemic swept around the globe. Nevertheless, the housing market remained a bright spot, with strong homebuyer demand continuing despite the unusual realities of 2020, and even further growth predicted for the year to come.

Next week, the MReport webinar series examines some of the key takeaways from this year's ups and downs. On Tuesday, December 1, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. CT, the MReport Webinar Series brings you a complimentary new presentation: “Leveraging Tech, Tools & People: Finding Balance in Capacity Management,” brought to you by Altisource. You can click here to register for this complimentary event.

The lineup of speakers includes:

  • Brian Simon, President of Trelix, CastleLine, and Lenders One (moderator)
  • Matt Clarke, CFO and COO, Churchill Mortgage
  • Michael Fontaine, COO and CFO, Plaza Home Mortgage

Brian Simon told MReport, “Given the incredible volumes and continued rallying market, now more than ever, it is important for lenders to be thinking about how to grow their business, take advantage of opportunities, and make as many of their fixed costs as variable as possible.”

Simon will guide a discussion through topics including workforce capacity management strategies; how they have utilized outsourcing during this year's challenges; what worked and what didn't in outsourcing; efficiency gains through the use of technology; competing for talent; and other topics pertaining to people and operations.

For a sampling of MReport's past webinar presentations, you can click here.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

money, house, affordable, housing, buying

5 Cities with the Highest Declines in Affordability

Many factors determine the affordability of housing on both a local and national level. Looking ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.