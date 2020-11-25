MReport Webinar Series: Navigating Workforce Capacity Challenges

This year, the mortgage industry has faced unprecedented challenges, tackling concurrent health and economic crises as the COVID-19 pandemic swept around the globe. Nevertheless, the housing market remained a bright spot, with strong homebuyer demand continuing despite the unusual realities of 2020, and even further growth predicted for the year to come.

On Tuesday, December 1, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. CT, the MReport Webinar Series brings you a complimentary new presentation: "Leveraging Tech, Tools & People: Finding Balance in Capacity Management," brought to you by Altisource.

The lineup of speakers includes:

Brian Simon, President of Trelix, CastleLine, and Lenders One (moderator)

Matt Clarke, CFO and COO, Churchill Mortgage

Michael Fontaine, COO and CFO, Plaza Home Mortgage

Brian Simon told MReport, “Given the incredible volumes and continued rallying market, now more than ever, it is important for lenders to be thinking about how to grow their business, take advantage of opportunities, and make as many of their fixed costs as variable as possible.”

Simon will guide a discussion through topics including workforce capacity management strategies; how they have utilized outsourcing during this year's challenges; what worked and what didn't in outsourcing; efficiency gains through the use of technology; competing for talent; and other topics pertaining to people and operations.

