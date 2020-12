In the latest episode of DS5’s Inside the Industry, we’re speaking with Elizabeth Squires, Director of Client Account Management at Safeguard Properties. She discusses the impact COVID-19 has had on the property preservation sector and foreclosure volumes. Squires also speaks about what challenges 2021 may bring.

"We’re working and being really strategic with clients to work through the current volume and ensure that we’re on track," Squires says about handling property preservation.