The Week Ahead: What Housing Will Look Like in 2021

2020 has been an unprecedented year for the economy and every industry, including the housing market. Despite the many challenges COVID-19 has presented, the housing market has made a shocking recovery overall. With 2021 just around the corner, the question of what lies ahead for the economy and the housing market is on the minds of every professional in the industry.

ATTOM Data Solutions will offer insight to help quell some of the uncertainty of next year with the 2021 Economic Housing Market Outlook on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Todd Teta, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ATTOM Data Solutions will join Ali Wolf, Chief Economist with Zonda, to discuss the labor market, GDP, and housing market trends to expect in 2021.

In an October webinar, Todd Teta provided a look into what mortgage rates will look like in the future. MReport reported the highlights of the webinar, which also included insight from Eric Fox, VP of Statistical Modeling, Analysis, and Research Development at Veros.

Next Thursday’s webinar will cover broader topics that will impact the economy and the housing market next year. Topics that will be discussed during the webinar include:

Shadow Inventory

Wallet share going into 2021 and the impact it will have on the housing market

Construction Costs

Are builders gaining more market share?

Home Prices & Supply

Affordability

The webinar is free and will run from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm PT. Registration is available on ATTOM's website here.