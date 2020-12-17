Americans Show Growing Interest in Smart Home Technology

Smart home technology has continued to grow in popularity this year, according to a recent survey from Realtor.com

As more Americans are spending an increased amount of time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, smart home technology has become an important component of modern living. Smart home technology now serves Americans’ needs on multiple fronts, including safety, security, energy efficiency, entertainment, and relaxation.

The survey includes opinions of more than 2,000 Americans who Realtor.com and YouGov surveyed between December 3 and December 7. Survey respondents answered questions about their thoughts on smart home technology.

Results of the survey show that 57% of all Americans and 61% of younger Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 already own some type of smart home technology. The most commonly owned items included “smart TVs (36%), smart home speakers (22%), smart doorbells (12%), robot vacuums (10%), and connected climate control systems/smart thermostats (10%).”

The survey also found that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major reason behind Americans’ growing interest in smart home technology. About 25% of Americans said they are more interested in smart home technology since they started spending more time in their homes. Among those who already own smart home technology, 41% have bought at least one device or feature since the pandemic caused many Americans to stay at home.

Among 18- to 34-year-olds, 37% showed an increased interest in smart home technology, and 48% of current younger tech owners having purchased at least one device or feature since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The survey results show that many Americans, and especially younger people, are leveraging smart home technologies to enhance their quality of life, even more so now that most of us re-shaped our homes into live, work, learn and play spaces," said Realtor.com’s Senior Economist, George Ratiu in a press release. "In a year defined by a global pandemic, and fraught with civil unrest and economic volatility, it's not surprising that people are prioritizing the safety and security of their home, their finances, and having a comfortable place to relax and unwind.”

According to the survey, Americans tend to be most interested in smart home tech that boosts safety and security. About 21% of survey respondents said they would choose a high-tech security system when asked to select just one smart home feature to add to their home. When respondents were asked to select a smart home feature that would make a new home most desirable, a smart doorbell with a camera (36%) and a high-tech security system (34%) were two of the most popular responses.

Energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly features also ranked highly among survey participants. Solar roof tiles (37%), a home battery pack to store solar energy (32%), and standalone solar panels (24%) were among the top responses when survey participants were asked which feature would make a new home more desirable. In regard to the same question, 26% of survey participants said a high-tech home theater, and 18% claimed they want TVs that rise up out of dressers or descend from the ceiling. This indicates that entertainment and relaxation are other areas of importance for Americans interested in smart home technology.

COVID-19 has changed the way Americans live and what they expect out of their homes. Smart home technology will no doubt continue to adapt to these changing needs and grow in popularity in households for years to come.