Remembering the Life of ‘Brilliant and Thoughtful’ Kelly Conley

Kelly Conley, a 20-year veteran in the default servicing industry, the Founder and Principal of KAC Advisory, and contributor to DS News, among many other things, died unexpectedly on December 5. She was 47 years old.

Kelly was a well-known and respected leader among her mortgage-financing and servicing contemporaries. An expert in de-risking strategies and process-optimization solutions within the distressed-property and investor claims sectors, she lent her expertise to credit risk, repurchase mitigation, and property preservation. She shared her vast experience by penning articles for trade publications, including DS News magazine.

Kelly’s brother, R. Creighton Conley, said he admires the way his sister lived her life.

“Kelly was loved and respected by those in her family, her personal life, and in her career,” Creighton said. “But for those of us who were lucky enough to be close to Kelly, we all know that Kelly touched our hearts in a way that few could have. Kelly was the best sister a guy could have, and although I wasn't able to know her in her professional life, I have learned that the mortgage industry has lost someone that will never be forgotten. I loved Kelly dearly and will forever miss her. And I know that all I have talked to about Kelly's passing feel the same way.”

Before launching KAC Advisory, Kelly was FVP of Investor Claims for Flagstar Bank, and, before that, VP, Managing Consultant, The Collingwood Group (a Situs company).

“This is a terrible and inexplicable loss for her friends, family, and the housing finance industry,” said former Situs colleague Tim Rood. "Kelly was a brilliant and thoughtful professional. I had the privilege of working with her at The Collingwood Group in several capacities, and she was always up for a challenge and never let me or our clients down.”

Ed Delgado, Chairman of Five Star Global, echoed the sentiments, saying, "This is a sad day for Kelly’s family, friends, and colleagues. Like many, we are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Kelly, who was a respected professional, that strived to make a difference in our communities and the industry at large.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there likely will be no viewing nor service in the immediate timeframe, according to a public social media post from Kelly’s loved ones.