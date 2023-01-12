Home >> Market Trends >> Affordability >> Mortgage Credit Availability Declined in December
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Credit Availability Declined in December

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Lending and Originations, Market Studies, Market Trends, News, Origination, Secondary Market, Servicing 12 hours ago 87 Views

Mortgage credit availability decreased in December according to the Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology.

The MCAI fell by 0.1% to 103.3 in December. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012. The Conventional MCAI decreased 0.1%, while the Government MCAI decreased by 0.1%. Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI decreased by 0.2%, and the Conforming MCAI was unchanged.

“Mortgage credit availability was mostly unchanged in December as mortgage rates remained significantly higher than the prior two years and both refinance and purchase activity slowed dramatically,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s VP and Deputy Chief Economist. “The doubling of mortgage rates over the past year caused credit availability to shrink 18% during the same period. This pivot in the market resulted in lenders exiting certain origination channels to manage their operational costs or stop lending altogether, which was a main driver in the decrease in credit supply. Additionally, investors stopped offering many streamlined refinance programs as rates increased and the refinance market shrank. The segment of the market which showed the sharpest decline in credit availability was FHA and VA lending –which saw a 23% decline over 12 months.”

 

Conventional, Government, Conforming, and Jumbo MCAI Component Indices

The MCAI fell by 0.1% to 103.3 in December. The Conventional MCAI decreased 0.1 percent, while the Government MCAI decreased by 0.1%. Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI decreased by 0.2%, and the Conforming MCAI was unchanged.

The Conventional, Government, Conforming, and Jumbo MCAIs are constructed using the same methodology as the Total MCAI and are designed to show relative credit risk/availability for their respective index. The primary difference between the total MCAI and the Component Indices are the population of loan programs which they examine. The Government MCAI examines FHA/VA/USDA loan programs, while the Conventional MCAI examines non-government loan programs. The Jumbo and Conforming MCAIs are a subset of the conventional MCAI and do not include FHA, VA, or USDA loan offerings. The Jumbo MCAI examines conventional programs outside conforming loan limits, while the Conforming MCAI examines conventional loan programs that fall under conforming loan limits.

To read the full report, including more data, charts and methodology, click here.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years' writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News, the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is a jazz aesthete and loves to read. She can be reached at [email protected]
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

2023 Housing Market Expectations

“The housing market will continue to rebalance as prices adjust to the reality of higher mortgage rates,” First American's Deputy Chief's Economist Odeta Kushi concluded.