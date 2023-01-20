Home >> Market Trends >> Affordability >> Seasonal Cooling Cures Some Affordability Problems
Print This Post Print This Post

Seasonal Cooling Cures Some Affordability Problems

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Data, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Origination, Real Estate 13 hours ago 79 Views

“Rocketed” has been a common word used to describe the housing market over the last two years, but a confluence of events is causing that rocket to now come back to earth as affordability challenges kept demand in check, as told by Zillow. 

According to their new report, falling mortgage rates lowered costs slightly, and a number of key indicators inched closer to seasonal norms during the slowest time of the year, typically. 

Buyers should be keen on list prices that have been falling and more often selling for that price as 28% of homes sold above list price, a number not seen in two years. Metros with the highest share of homes selling above list price are relatively affordable: Buffalo (63%), Hartford (57%) and Milwaukee (48%). 

"The housing market ended 2022 in a deep freeze, but there are some green shoots pushing up," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "The recent thaw in mortgage rates has begun to attract some renewed interest from buyers, and home sales are climbing again compared to last year. If rates continue to march down this spring and sellers return in seasonal force, the housing market just might get to have a normal—maybe even boring—year." 

The typical time a home on the market is now up to 30 days, up from a low of 6 days seen in since the pandemic, yet still lower than the 43 days reported before the pandemic. 

Monthly mortgage payments have pulled back in December to $1,800, a decline of about $100 from the market peak in October 2022. But payments are still 62% higher than last December and are $875 higher than in December 2019. These affordability challenges are dragging demand down from the lofty heights seen earlier in the pandemic. Sales in November measured by Zillow's nowcast were down 33% year over year and 16% compared to 2019. 

Typical rent closed out the year at $1,981, up 7.4% year-over-year. 

Click here to see localized data from Zillow for top-performing markets. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle Horst
Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected]
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

New Listings Wane as Homes Linger on Market

The RE/MAX National Housing Report revealed new listings recorded the largest month-to-month decline in December 2022, while markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year new listing percentages were found in Sunbelt cities such as Las Vegas and Los Angeles.