Nicole Booth Promoted to CEO of QC Ally

QC Ally has announced that Nicole Booth has been named CEO, after previously serving as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

With her extensive background in regulatory affairs, business strategy, and the mortgage industry, her unique skillset will help drive the company’s core pillars of partnership, excellence, and quality.

“I’ve spent the past seven months diving head-first into understanding the importance and opportunity for innovation in loan quality certainty from the unique perspective of industry leaders, GSEs, and the QC Ally team,” said Booth. “I am humbled to be surrounded by industry veterans that are collectively championing Enterprise Loan Quality. Heading into the new year, I look forward to leading QC Ally as we help our client partners realize true loan quality certainty.”

Booth joined QC Ally in July 2022, after previously leading efforts on digital closing acceptance as EVP of Public Affairs at Notarize, and VP of Public Policy at Rocket Mortgage.

“I’m thrilled for Nicole in her new role as CEO of QC Ally. Having worked with her for years, I know Nicole will successfully lead the company,” said Marcia Davies, COO of Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and Founder of mPower. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with Nicole to move the real estate finance industry forward through active engagement on the MORPAC Steering Committee and within the mPower community.”

With Booth vacating the CMO role, Kristin Broadley, QC Ally’s Chief Innovation Officer, will take over the company’s marketing efforts. As a regular industry speaker, Broadley will continue using her platform to help weave the threads of innovation, product, and service to build QC Ally’s brand, create awareness, and drive thought leadership. Donna Gibson will continue to serve as QC Ally’s COO and President.

“Over the past decade, we’ve provided an unmatched client partner experience,” added Gibson. “With the addition of sought-after industry leaders like Nicole and Kristin, I’m ecstatic to advance our tech-enabled service to help even more financial institutions gain lending clarity and certainty.”

The company has also hired Melissa Peregord as their new Chief Growth Officer, who comes to QC Ally with 25 years of experience successfully building relationships and growth strategies. Peregord is credited with helping organizations build structure and procedures to help manage enterprise relationships. For the past 12-plus years, she worked within the Rocket Family of Companies—most recently managing the company’s top 20 bank relationships as Director of Bank Relations. She comes to QC Ally from digital mortgage provider Stavvy, where she served as Enterprise Accounts Director, helping build out the company’s relationship management processes and procedures.

“One of our goals when we acquired QC Ally was to build an unmatched team of trailblazers that could take the company into the future,” said Michael Detwiler, QC Ally Board Member, Investor and Partner with Executive Leadership. “With Nicole taking on her expanded role as CEO alongside the rest of the leadership team, including Donna, Kristin, Melissa, and CIO, Greg Crozier, I am confident we have found our Dream Team.”

For more than 20 years, QC Ally’s loan quality experts have been accessible to client partners, while leveraging a suite of services and world-class proprietary software, LQ Pro, to provide a partnership-oriented experience that accelerates the mortgage manufacturing process.

“With the industry once again going through cyclical changes, lenders have a unique opportunity to refocus on what matters most--originating, securitizing and servicing loans through an improved process that lowers costs and enables increased access to homeownership,” said Faith Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Housing Finance Strategies. “I am beyond excited for Nicole to lead an organization focused on Enterprise Loan Quality initiatives that are backed by tech-enabled, data driven audit services.”