Fannie Mae Index Inches Up, Yet Remains Historically Subdued

The Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) published by Fannie Mae increased for its third straight month in January 2023, rising 0.6 points to an index of 61.6 points as three of the index’s six components increased month-over-month.

Of the six questions asked to consumers, only 17% of survey respondents believe it’s a good time to buy, likely owing to the relatively high home prices and still-increasing nominal interest rates.

Year-over-year, the index is down by 10.2 points.

“January’s HPSI results showed that consumer sentiment toward the housing market remains subdued by historical standards,” said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae’s SVP and Chief Economist. “For consumers, the same affordability issues are persisting, as they continue to indicate that high home prices and high mortgage rates make it a ‘bad time to buy’ a home.”

“The latest survey data also indicated that the majority of consumers expect home prices to decrease or remain flat over the next year, which may incentivize some potential homebuyers to delay their purchase decision,” Duncan continued. “Although ‘good time to sell’ sentiment ticked upward this month, it’s still much lower than it was a year ago, as purchase affordability remains seriously constrained and mortgage demand has receded. Until we see improvements in affordability via lower home prices and mortgage rates, we expect home sales to remain muted in the coming months.”

As highlighted by Fannie Mae, the indexes components showed: